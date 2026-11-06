How to watch Preston North End vs Saints

Saint travel to Deepdale on Saturday 7th November at 3pm to face Preston North End. For those not making the journey, you can still catch the game live with Saints Play.

Live on Saints Play

For supporters outside of the UK* you can watch the game live on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

For those in the UK, a recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

*Video passes only available in unsold territories.