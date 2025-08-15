How to watch Ipswich vs Saints

Here's how you can watch our first EFL Championship away match of the season.

It's a sold out away end at Portman Road, safe travels to our contingent making the journey on Sunday.

Saints supporters who are in EFL 'Unsold Markets' (territories where no broadcast deal exists between local broadcasters and the EFL) and in territories where a local broadcaster hasn't selected to show Saints live can watch Saints away at Ipswich this weekend on Saints Play. In addition to the 'Unsold Markets' this weekend's match can also be viewed in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and South Korea.

Buy a match pass for £10

Seasonal Video Passes are available to purchase for those living in those 'Unsold Markets'. The list can be found within the FAQ.

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Live audio of every home, away and cup match will be available for £50, with a recurring Monthly Audio Pass available for just £5.

Seasonal Audio Pass

Saints Play FAQ

Saints Play T&Cs