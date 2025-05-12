Hoteligent supporting us as Regional Partner

This season, our supplier of choice for accommodation and pre-match requirements, Hoteligent stepped up their support by becoming a Regional Partner.

This year will see the start of Hoteligent's 25th season providing accommodation services, pre-match requirements & pre-season camps to sports teams across the world.

We're delighted to be one of over 180 football teams benefitting from Hoteligent's expert, 24/7 service, which is committed to controlling costs whilst maintaining high standards of accommodation and food.



Our work together began 16 years ago, with Hoteligent arranging accommodation for our League One fixture away against Huddersfield Town on 15th August 2009. Since then, our relationship has gone from strength to strength with Hoteligent providing invaluable support for all Men's First Team away fixtures whenever required.

Our Head of Football & Venue Operations, Jodie Ryan said: "Hoteligent have been an essential supplier to us for many years, providing professional and reliable logistical support with accommodation and pre-match arrangements for our men's first team away fixtures. We're delighted to now have their support not just as a supplier but also as a partner of the club."

Hoteligent Account Manager, Tony Thompson commented: “I've personally worked with the Southampton FC Men's First Team since way back in 2009, so to finally have a partnership is fantastic news. I've loved working with the whole team at St Mary’s and I’m looking forward to continuing this long standing relationship.”

Hoteligent Managing Director, Ann Smiley added: “We are extremely proud of our long standing, successful partnerships some of which have lasted the whole 25 years we have been in business. These exceptional relationships are testament to the dedication, expert knowledge, high customer service levels and of course our commitment to keeping low prices for high quality sports accommodation shown by our small but highly skilled amazing team which I am honoured to lead. Our long-standing relationship with the whole team at Southampton FC is a perfect example of this."

Further info on how Hoteligent can help sports teams can be found at: hoteligent.co.uk