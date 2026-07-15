High Sheriff of Hampshire helps honour young people's achievements at Community Champions celebration

Young people from secondary schools across Southampton came together at St Mary's Stadium to celebrate their achievements as part of our Community Champions project.

The end-of-term celebration recognised the hard work, progress and personal development of students who have engaged with the programme throughout the school year, highlighting the positive and lasting impact they have made both in and out of the classroom.

Community Champions places Saints Foundation staff within local secondary schools to support young people who may find traditional educational settings challenging. Through sport, targeted group interventions and one-to-one mentoring, the programme helps participants build confidence, raise aspirations and strengthen their engagement with education.

Held in LEVEL1, the celebration gave young people the chance to enjoy a range of activities, including golf challenges, quizzes and behind-the-scenes tours of the stadium. The day concluded with a special awards ceremony, where participants were recognised for demonstrating the values of both the Club and the Foundation.

Teachers, school representatives, supporters and funders joined staff to celebrate the achievements of the young people involved and the continued impact of the programme across the city.

Among the guests was the High Sheriff of Hampshire, William Maltby, whose theme during his year in office focuses on community sport, particularly for young people and those most affected by inequality. Passionate about the power of sport to improve both physical and mental wellbeing, William joined attendees in recognising the importance of opportunities that help young people reach their full potential.

Reflecting on the event, William said:

"It was wonderful to see the young people benefiting hugely from the amazing Community Champions project run by Saints Foundation. The young people were engaging and enthusiastic and had a great day. Fundamental to the programme is the brilliant team of Saints Foundation representatives who build special and trusting relationships with their young people. It was a privilege to see such great work in action and well done to the young people for making the most of the incredible opportunity given to them by Saints Foundation."

The event also welcomed donors and supporters whose generosity helps make our work possible. Guests heard first-hand about the difference Community Champions is making in schools across Southampton, helping young people improve their confidence, emotional wellbeing and engagement with education, whilst developing valuable skills for the future.

Mike Dixon, Education Projects Manager, said:

"This event is about celebrating the incredible achievements of the young people we work with every day. Many of them have overcome significant challenges throughout the year, and it was fantastic to see them recognised alongside their peers, teachers and staff at the Foundation who have supported them. We are incredibly proud of everything they have achieved and grateful to the funders and supporters who help make this work possible."

Community Champions continues to support young people across Southampton's secondary schools, helping participants develop the confidence, resilience and aspirations needed to thrive.

As another successful school year comes to a close, we remain committed to creating opportunities that help young people unlock their potential and achieve positive outcomes both in education and beyond.