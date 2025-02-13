Saints will once again be without Taylor Harwood-Bellis for the visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The defender limped off at half time during the win at Ipswich a fortnight ago and remains sidelined for this weekend's south coast clash, with Adam Lallana also a doubt.

Ivan Jurić explained: "We have a problem with Harwood-Bellis, he’s not ready yet and I'm really disappointed about that. Lallana has a little problem with his hamstring that we’ll see tomorrow and everything else is good."

The Saints boss also confirmed captain Jack Stephens will return to team training next week having also suffered an injury setback at Portman Road.

"Jack Stephens is out because he was out in the last game but next week he will start training with us, but we have to be careful because he was a long time out. I will be delighted when he can come back and train with us again."