Halloween Kicks 2024

As the winter cold kicks in and nights get darker, October 31st marks a favourite holiday for some, and for our Premier League Kicks team it is becoming a new tradition.

Halloween can be a time of increased unrest and anti-social behaviour with Southampton teens, so there has been a huge effort from many in the city in focusing on what can be done to reduce the amount of young people involved.

Premier League Kicks uses football as a hook to connect with 8 to 18 year olds, offering young people positive ways to spend their free time, and helping to unlock opportunities for their future. With this, the Kicks team play a key role every evening in engaging with young people, and on Halloween this takes a step up.

Jed Haney, Saints Foundation Pathways Project Manager, said: “Premier League Kicks plays a key role in engaging young people in the city and giving them free access to football sessions, building strong relationships with our staff every week day evening in Southampton.

“We know on Halloween there is often a rise in anti-social behaviour so having this safe space has become increasingly important. Building on our existing partnerships with the police, Southampton City Council, and other youth organisations, our Saints Foundation staff are able to cover several locations across the city.”

Premier League Kicks joined events in Hinklers Green and Mansell Park, as well as still running sessions in their regular Thursday locations in Goals Millbrook and Oasis Academy Sholing.

PC Debbie Ashthorpe from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Halloween in Millbrook has become a tradition enjoyed by residents of all ages from the estate. It has turned around a night where there has been community unrest and anti-social behaviour in the past, to a night filled with fun and activities.

“Saints Foundation are key to this. They work week in week out to engage groups in football and other activities, providing fun and sport in a safe and engaging environment. They get to know young people and understand what they are looking for.

“I totally applaud the commitment of Saints in their work and can see first-hand how well young people relate to them, learn from them and engage in their activities.”

Premier League Kicks is funded and supported by the Premier League Charitable Fund.