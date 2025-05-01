GoldLink Live at St Mary’s Stadium – 30th May

Southampton, get ready. Three-time Grammy-nominated rapper and singer GoldLink takes over St Mary’s Stadium on 30th May for his only UK show this Summer.

Taking over the Northam Fan Zone for one night only, this exclusive, intimate gig is your chance to catch GoldLink live before the release of his highly anticipated new album Enoch in July.

Known for his genre-defying “future bounce” sound—a bold blend of rap, house, funk, and electronic—GoldLink has worked with the likes of Tyler the Creator, Anderson. Paak, KAYTRANADA, and Pusha T, and continues to redefine the sound of modern hip-hop.

Tickets are limited – get yours now.

Tickets