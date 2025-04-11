Go Behind the Scenes with Francis Benali on our New Legends Tour

Southampton fans now have the unique opportunity to go behind the scenes at St Mary’s Stadium with club legend Francis Benali this April.

Join Franny and one of our designated tour guides on Sunday 20th April for a special two-hour legends tour, exploring areas usually off-limits to fans – including the dressing rooms, tunnel and dugouts – all while hearing incredible stories from Benali’s time at Saints.

After the tour, enjoy an exclusive Q&A session where you can ask your burning questions about his career, both on and off the pitch.

To top it all off, fans can round off their day with a meal at The Dell – the perfect Saints day out.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday 20th April 2025

• Time: 11:30am

• Location: St Mary’s Stadium

• Price: £65 (Tour, Q&A & Meal) | £45 (Tour & Q&A only)

Places are limited, so don’t miss this unforgettable experience.

Book Now