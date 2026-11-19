Looking for the perfect festive gift, family day out or unique Saints experience this winter?

Our St Mary's Stadium Tours are running throughout December and January, giving fans the opportunity to explore the home of Southampton Football Club from a completely different perspective.

Step inside the home and away dressing rooms, walk through the players' tunnel, take your place in the dugout and discover the stories that have shaped the club over the years.

Experience St Mary's on Matchday

For those looking to make their visit even more memorable, Matchday Tours offer a unique glimpse into preparations before kick-off.

Experience the calm before the storm as the stadium gets ready to welcome thousands of supporters, explore key areas of St Mary's and see the home of the Saints exactly as the players do before taking to the pitch.

A Great Gift for Any Saints Fan

With Christmas just around the corner, a Stadium Tour makes the perfect gift for supporters of all ages. Whether you're creating family memories over the festive period or searching for something special for the Saints fan in your life, it's an experience they'll never forget.

Standard Stadium Tours

Adults £20 | Juniors £15

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Matchday Tours

Available on selected home fixtures throughout December and January.

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