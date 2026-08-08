Garmin® returning as Official Men’s Sleeve Partner

We're delighted to be continuing our strategic collaboration with fitness tech leader, Garmin. For the second year, the Garmin brand will be printed on the sleeve of our men's playing kits as well as offer technology support across all teams.

Following a successful collaboration during the 25/26 season, the continuation of the agreement will look to support our teams on and off the pitch with the latest technology. During the 25/26 campaign, players and staff have benefited from utilising the technology across the Staplewood Campus.

Coaches across our Men’s and Women’s teams have used Garmin’s products across the 25/26 campaign, including the brand’s premium smartwatch, the fēnix® 8 during training with the players, and Garmin’s technology will be utilised by our Sports Science department through the 26/27 season.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer for Southampton Football Club said: “It’s great to have Garmin as our sleeve sponsor for the 2026/27 season. They’ve become a valued partner of the club, supporting our players and staff with industry-leading technology while also strengthening their connection with Southampton through their flagship store in the city.

“It’s a relationship built on innovation, performance and a shared ambition to continually improve, and we’re excited to build on the strong foundations we’ve established together as we look ahead to the new season.”

Jon Oliver, Managing Director for Garmin UK & Ireland said: “We’ve been delighted to see our products integrated into training environments across the club. By providing coaches, players and sports science teams with access to advanced wellness and performance data, we’re looking to help support performance at every level of the game.

“We are excited to continue this journey with Southampton Football Club for the 2026/27 season and look forward to a successful year working together both on and off the pitch.”

Supporters who would like to have the Garmin brand added to the new season kits can do so by visiting the Saints Store at St Mary’s Stadium or by adding this to online purchases while stocks last free of charge.

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