Fulham tickets now on general sale

Tickets are now on general sale for our Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday 26th April, 3pm KO.

The final tickets are now on general sale for the match against Fulham.

Buy Tickets

With high demand for fixtures across the season, there is no guarantee all our fixtures will go to general sale.

For the best chance to get tickets across the season for all our Premier League fixtures and activate your priority access to pick the best possible seat today, become a Member now for the 2024/25 campaign.

Become a Member