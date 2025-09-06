FREE travel to Sheffield United available on the Midnite Express*

Thanks to our Official Training Kit Partner, Midnite, supporters aged 25+ can have the chance to travel to our away match vs Sheffield United for FREE onboard a luxury coach, the 'Midnite Express'.

On Tuesday 30th September 2025 (7:45PM), our Men's First Team will take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

To reward fans, our Official Training Partner, Midnite, is offering a limited number of free spaces on their luxury coaches travelling from St Mary's. Not only could you be travelling in style, but your ultimate away day will be complete with entertainment on the way and the presence a Saints Legend on your coach.

How to request a space

To be in with a chance of travelling on the Midnite Express, you must first buy a match ticket for Sheffield United v Southampton FC (30 September 2025). In the confirmation email there will be a link to a form, which you must then complete to register your interest. You can request spaces for yourself and up to six guests.

If successful, you will be contacted by Midnite by Friday 12th September 2025 to confirm your space(s) on the Midnite Express.

Ticket information for Sheffield United v Southampton FC can be found here.

*To travel on the Midnite Express, you must be aged 25+ and have a match ticket for Sheffield United v Southampton FC (30 September 2025). Full terms and conditions apply (read here).