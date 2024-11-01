Fraser to be assessed ahead of Everton clash

Ryan Fraser is Southampton’s only new injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Everton at St Mary’s, Russell Martin has confirmed.

The winger hobbled off in the first half of Saints’ 3-2 success over Stoke in the Carabao Cup, setting up a quarter-final clash with Liverpool next month.

Will Smallbone and Ross Stewart remain sidelined, as Saints go in search of back-to-back wins and a first Premier League victory of the season.

“I think everyone’s pretty much recovered, everyone trained today,” Martin said.

“I think Ryan Fraser is the only [new] injury concern we have after coming off early the other night. He did a little bit today, but we’ll have to assess him again in the morning to see if he’s available.”

If passed fit, Fraser will be free to play having served a one-match ban following his red card against Leicester a fortnight ago.