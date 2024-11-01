Published:
Brighton away sold out

Tickets for our away clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday 29th November have now sold out.

Another away fixture, another Saints away end sell out. Your support is unmatched.

If you weren't able to be in that number with tickets for this fixture, we'll be hosting an away screening in the Northam Fan Zone. Full details of the screening can be found here, with tickets just £6 with a beer, wine or soft drink included in that price.

Our next batch of Premier League home fixtures are on-sale to Saints Members and Season Ticket holders to purchase additional tickets.

Tickets can be accessed for the following fixtures in the individual links below:

With St Mary's selling out for every fixture so far this season, a Saints Membership is the best way to treat a Saints supporter or yourself this Christmas time with Premier League tickets.

