Football programmes partner with Chafyn Godolphin

Southampton FC’s Football Programmes department are delighted to announce a new affiliate partnership with Chafyn Godolphin School, supporting the school’s ambition to enhance its sporting provision and create wider development opportunities for pupils both on and off the pitch.

Located in Salisbury, Chafyn Godolphin School has a strong sporting culture and a commitment to providing a broad and forward-thinking education. This partnership will build on that foundation, combining Southampton FC’s expertise in football development with opportunities to enrich learning and personal development across the school community.

Through the collaboration, Southampton FC will work closely with Chafyn Godolphin to deliver a programme that integrates football, education and personal development, aligned with the club’s player development philosophy.

The partnership will provide:

Integration of Southampton FC coaching methodology and elements of the Southampton Way into the school’s football provision

Regular football coaching and development sessions delivered by Southampton FC staff

Opportunities for pupils and teachers to learn from the club’s Academy frameworks and coaching expertise

Contributions from Southampton FC staff to academic lessons and co-curricular activities, providing insight into the football industry and career pathways

Opportunities to develop key skills including teamwork, leadership, communication and resilience, both on and off the pitch

Recognised for its work in youth player development, Southampton FC aims to support Chafyn Godolphin in creating an inspiring environment that benefits pupils across the school community, encouraging both girls and boys to develop their skills, confidence and ambition.

Tom Grevatt, Head of Football Programmes at Southampton FC, said:

“Chafyn Godolphin has a strong sporting culture, and we’re really pleased to welcome the school to our Affiliate Partnership programme.

“This partnership allows us to bring elements of the Southampton Way into the school environment, sharing our Academy frameworks and coaching knowledge to support the development of pupils and staff. We’re particularly excited about the opportunity to contribute beyond the football pitch, helping to inspire pupils through education and provide insight into the wider football industry.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the school to create meaningful opportunities for pupils to develop both on and off the pitch.”

Chris Eades, Head of Chafyn Godolphin School, added:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Southampton Football Club in a collaboration that reflects our commitment to providing outstanding opportunities for all our pupils. As a newly co-educational school, we are especially excited to work with a club that shares our ambition to inspire participation and excellence in sport for both girls and boys. While this partnership will undoubtedly enhance our sporting provision, its greatest strength lies in the wider educational opportunities and future pathways it will create. Having Southampton FC staff working alongside our own colleagues and pupils each week, both in lessons and through our co-curricular programme, will help inspire young people to develop the skills, confidence and ambition needed to thrive in the modern world.”

This partnership marks an exciting step forward for both organisations, combining Southampton FC’s expertise in player development with Chafyn Godolphin School’s commitment to providing an outstanding educational experience. Together, the collaboration will aim to inspire and support the next generation of young people both on and off the pitch.