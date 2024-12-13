Football is the perfect gift this Christmas

Looking for a unique Christmas gift for your football-mad youngster? Look no further than signing them up to one of our Summer Residential courses in 2025!

The Summer Residential's are back and they're bigger than ever

We're proud to announce that our returning Soccer School Residential has returned for their 7th year, at Embley School in Romsey. Players will get a taste of the life of a First Team SFC player with high quality coaching sessions, an enhanced soccer school programme, trips to St Mary's Stadium and SFCs 1st team training venue, Staplewood and have 24/7 player welfare support.

As we develop our programmes, we have also introduced a Player Development Residential , our brand-new experience, aimed at aspiring young footballers that are looking to improve their performance.

Visit our Summer Residential 2025 page for a full breakdown of the courses, with downloadable brochures and videos.

Player Development Residential

New for Summer 2025

10th - 15th August

Delivered by SFC staff, this Summer Residential will give players an opportunity to experience the Club’s Academy programme over an intensive 5-night , 6 day programme. Players will be benchmarked against our unique SFC capabilities along with identifying their impact on the game.

Soccer Schools Residential

Our classic Residential experience

Week 1: 27th July - 1st August

Week 2: 3rd - 8th August

As our Soccer Schools Summer Residential course continues to grow, we will be running two Soccer Schools Residential's again in the summer of 2025, giving your child more opportunity to join us on our annual residential experience.

