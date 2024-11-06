Our Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 18th December at St Mary's.

Kicking off at 8pm GMT, the last eight encounter will be shown live on Sky Sports as Saints look to reach the semi-finals for the second time in the last three seasons.

Full ticket information can be found by clicking here, with Season Ticket holders able to purchase from 9.30am GMT on Thursday 7th November.

Season Ticket holders can also purchase hospitality, with prices starting at £100+VAT for the Saints Bar. They can secure their discounted Season Ticket holder price by calling our hospitality team on 02380 727 768 or emailing them at [email protected].