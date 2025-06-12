Season Ticket holders have until 5pm today (12th June) to renew their seats for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

After this deadline, Season Ticket sales will be paused for a week for the relocation window. The relocation window will now open on Tuesday 17th June from 9:30am when supporters can contact us directly to look for alternate seats for the 2025/26 season.

As well as until 5pm on the Tuesday, the Ticket Office will also be open to deal with relocations on Wednesday 18th June from 9.30am to 5pm.

Please note the Ticket Office will not be taking calls for relocations on Friday 13th June and Saturday 14th June and is fully closed on Monday 16th June to allow us time to ensure all availability is accurate ahead of our relocation window.

Due to high renewal rates, seating options will be limited. Please contact us even if you have completed the Seat Move form. This will be a very busy period, so please be patient and prepared with all your details and any areas you want to look at moving to.

Reminder: You must have renewed your Season Ticket before the deadline to qualify for relocation. Supporters who have not renewed can look at alternate seats from when we go back on general sale on Thursday, 19th June at 9:30am.

Season Tickets include a number of new and enhanced benefits for the 2025/26 season such as:

10% discount on retail merchandise throughout the season (excluding replica kits)

Exclusive window to avoid paying online booking fees for home cup match tickets

Early access to new product launches Priority access and discounts on select club events

Automatic entry into monthly prize draws for unique experiences

Find out more about the latest pricing details for 2025/26 Season Tickets below:

Get the most from your Season Ticket with Bolt-ons

Bolt-ons are optional extra packages designed for Season Ticket holders who regularly enjoy what the club has to offer. From a retail voucher worth the price of a replica shirt to Hospitality upgrades and Dinner in the Dell, each Bolt-on gives you more. All Bolt-ons also include a donation to the Saints Foundation.

Memberships 2025/26

