Final Call: Rhythm of the 90s Hits St Mary’s This Friday!

Get ready, Southampton – the Uk’s biggest 90s dance party is landing at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday 25th April!

With a high-energy live set from the sensational Rhythm of the 90s and a full night of throwback anthems, this is your last chance to grab tickets for a night packed with lasers, lights and non-stop nostalgia.  

From Faithless to Haddaway and The Prodigy, you are sure to be dancing like it is 1999. Plus, Southampton’s resident DJ Magnus Grooves will be keeping the vibes alive before and after the main show.  

Doors open at 7pm 

Music until 11pm.  

18+ only.  

Book your tickets now – don't miss out! 

 Buy Your Tickets

