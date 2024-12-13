Published:
Christmas

Festive Opening Times & Delivery Dates

Find out all of the important dates over Christmas for our SFC Store, Ticket Office and The Dell.

Retail

Order from our online store by the 16th December to receive your order in time for Christmas. This deadline is for UK deliveries only, delivery dates are not guaranteed.

Please see our festive opening times here:

  • 23rd December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • Christmas Eve: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

  • Boxing Day: 10:00am - 6:00pm (Closed for 3:00pm KO vs West Ham)

  • 27th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • 28th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • 29th December: CLOSED

  • 30th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • New Year's Eve: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • New Year's Day: CLOSED

  • 2nd January: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Ticket Office

The Ticket Office has a new location for the 2024/25 season. Supporters will find the Ticket Office situated beside the Saints Store.

Please see the Ticket Office festive opening times here:

  • 15th December: 12pm – 7:45pm - (Spurs H)

  • 16th December: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • 17th December: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • 18th December: 09:30am – 8:15pm (Liverpool H)

  • 19th December: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • 20th December: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • 21st December: CLOSED

  • 22nd December: 12:00pm – 4:00pm (Fulham A)

  • 23rd December: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • Christmas Eve: 09:30am – 12:30pm

  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

  • Boxing Day: 11:00am – 3:45pm (West Ham H)

  • 27th December: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • 28th December: CLOSED

  • 29th December: 12:00pm – 4:00pm (Crystal Palace A)

  • 30th December: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • New Year's Eve: 09:30am – 12:30pm

  • New Year's Day: CLOSED

  • 2nd January: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • 3th January: 09:30am – 5:00pm

  • 4th January: 09:30am – 3:45pm (Brentford H)

  • 5th January: CLOSED

The Dell

Introducing our brand-new pub situated at St Mary's Stadium, The Dell. Find out more about The Dell and book your table in the Christmas holidays.

Please see The Dell festive opening times here:

  • 23rd December: 09:00am - 11:00pm

  • Christmas Eve: 09:00am-5:00pm

  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

  • Boxing Day: 12:00pm-10:00pm

  • 27th December: 09:00am-11:00pm

  • 28th December: 09:00am -11:00pm

  • 29th December: 10:00am -9:00pm

  • 30th December - 09:00am -11:00pm

  • New Year's Eve - 09:00am - 02:00am

  • New Year's Day - 11:00am - 6:00pm

  • January 2nd - 09:00am -11:00pm

Supporter Services

Please note, our Supporters Services inbox process is changing. The new address to email for any enquiries is [email protected] or you can head straight to our Help Centre at https://www.southamptonfc.com/en/help-centre

