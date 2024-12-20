Published:
Christmas

It's not too late to shop for Christmas

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Marketing/Retail/20241018_Womens_Xmas_Shoot_065_v7lvmw

With our store open over the busy Christmas period, it's not too late to get the perfect gift for the Saints fan in your life!

We've made a list, and checked it twice...

Find the perfect gift for the Saints fan in your life with plenty of gifting options online and in-store

From our all-new Christmas jumpers to replica kits, clothing and more, shop the Saints Store and get ready for the festive season.

SHOP ONLINE

Looking to visit our store soon? Check out our opening times here:

  • 23rd December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • Christmas Eve: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

  • Boxing Day: 10:00am - 6:00pm (Closed for 3:00pm KO vs West Ham)

  • 27th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • 28th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • 29th December: CLOSED

  • 30th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • New Year's Eve: 10:00am - 4:00pm

  • New Year's Day: CLOSED

  • 2nd January: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Saints fans aren't the only ones getting prepared for Christmas this year, our players are busy prepping too!

Watch our videos below to see how the Southampton FC men and women's first teams are getting ready to celebrate Christmas.

Related

Hero Images/20180723_SFC_STMARYS_GENERAL_VIEWS_JB_206_dhunxc

Festive Opening Times & Delivery Dates

Christmas
2023-24/Other/Toy_Appeal_ywbdym

Supporting the City Council’s Toy Appeal

Christmas