It's not too late to shop for Christmas

With our store open over the busy Christmas period, it's not too late to get the perfect gift for the Saints fan in your life!

We've made a list, and checked it twice...

Find the perfect gift for the Saints fan in your life with plenty of gifting options online and in-store

From our all-new Christmas jumpers to replica kits, clothing and more, shop the Saints Store and get ready for the festive season.

SHOP ONLINE

Looking to visit our store soon? Check out our opening times here:

23rd December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Christmas Eve: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10:00am - 6:00pm (Closed for 3:00pm KO vs West Ham)

27th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

28th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

29th December: CLOSED

30th December: 10:00am - 4:00pm

New Year's Eve: 10:00am - 4:00pm

New Year's Day: CLOSED

2nd January: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Saints fans aren't the only ones getting prepared for Christmas this year, our players are busy prepping too!

Watch our videos below to see how the Southampton FC men and women's first teams are getting ready to celebrate Christmas.