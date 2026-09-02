Fan Advisory Board elections: Voting now open

We are pleased to confirm details of the 2026 Fan Advisory Board (FAB) elections, giving eligible Southampton FC supporters the opportunity to play a direct role in shaping the future of supporter engagement at the Club.

The FAB is the Club’s formal supporter engagement body, providing a structured forum for supporters and the Club to discuss issues that matter to fans and share views, feedback and experiences on the supporter experience.

As part of a refresh of the FAB, four representatives will be elected directly by supporters, while a further four representatives have been appointed following recommendations from an independent panel chaired by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

The quality of applications and interviews was exceptionally high, with candidates bringing a wide range of skills, experiences and perspectives.

The four appointed representatives are:

Dillon Karia

Ewan Minns

Natalia Costa de Foster

Lisa Hoe

They have been appointed to ensure the Board includes important perspectives, skills and lived experiences not otherwise represented within the election categories. They will serve until summer 2027.

The candidates yet to be elected will serve until summer 2028, providing a balance of continuity and regular opportunities for new supporters to get involved.

Have your say

Supporters will elect one representative from each of the following four categories:

Executive Skills

Disability & Inclusion

Season Ticket Holders

Non-Season Ticket Holders

Voting timeline

Voting opens: Wednesday 2nd September 2026

Voting closes: 12pm (midday), Thursday 10th September 2026

Successful candidates announced: Friday 11th September 2026

Voting will take place online. Please see the voting form at the bottom of the election page.

Vote Now

To submit a valid vote, please ensure you select one candidate from each of all four categories. Votes will not count if selections are made in only one, two or three categories.

Supporters are eligible for only one vote per MySaints account holder.

Who can vote?

To vote, supporters will need to:

Have a MySaints account created before 19th May 2026 .

Submit your vote by 12pm noon on 10th September 2026.

Eligibility checks will be carried out, and the Club reserves the right to remove votes that do not meet the published criteria.

The FAB provides an important channel for supporters to engage directly with the Club and ensure fan perspectives are considered on issues affecting the supporter experience.

We'd like to thank everyone who applied to join the refreshed Board, alongside the FSA and independent panel members for their support throughout the process.

Make sure you have your say when voting opens on Wednesday 2nd September.

Further information about the candidates, voting process and the Fan Advisory Board can be found on the Club’s dedicated FAB elections page.

Election Page