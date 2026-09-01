Tickets on sale for Saints Women’s first home game

Tickets are on sale for Southampton FC Women’s first home fixture of the 2026/27 season, with Ipswich Town the visitors to Silverlake Stadium.

Saints will welcome Ipswich Town on Sunday 13th September at 2pm, as Simon Parker’s side get set for their first home game of the new Barclays Women’s Super League 2 campaign.

After opening the season away from home at Durham, Saints will be looking forward to returning to familiar surroundings and having supporters behind them at Silverlake.

Tickets are available for just £10 for Adults and £4 for Juniors.

Buy Tickets

Season Tickets still available

Supporters can also follow Saints Women throughout the 2026/27 campaign with a Women’s Team Season Ticket bundle, giving access to the fixtures that matter most to you.

8-Match Silverlake Stadium Season Ticket

Secure your seat for all eight Barclays WSL2 fixtures at Silverlake Stadium.

Adults: £60

Under 18s: FREE

3-Match St Mary’s Stadium Season Ticket

Includes entry to all three Barclays WSL2 matches at St Mary’s Stadium.

Adults: £25

Under 18s: FREE

Buy Season Ticket

Purchasing both Season Ticket packages works out at £7.72 per match, a saving of around 23% against purchasing each game individually.

Supporters who purchase both the Silverlake and St Mary’s Season Tickets can also claim an additional ticket for each of the three St Mary’s matches.

Under-18s Season Tickets will be completely free for both Season Ticket options.