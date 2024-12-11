FA Youth Cup Report: Swansea 0-2 Saints

Southampton's youngsters secured progression to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup with a 2-0 victory at Swansea City.

Saints had to wait till the second half for their goals, Abdulhalim Okonoloa-Matthews scoring through a well-worked set piece before a Swansea own goal in stoppage time sealed their fate.

It was an even first half which featured chances for both sides; Swansea's Thomas Woodward producing an inviting low ball across the box which somehow didn't find a connection, before Saints' Nick Oyekunle had his effort blocked.

The visitors then began to take control of the game, enjoying a flurry of set pieces which came close but dealt with well by Sam Seager and his defence.

Saints began to take control as the half wore on. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

Further Saints chances followed through Jay Robinson and Thierry Rohart-Brown, but it was level as the half-time whistle blew.

It was Swansea who would start the second half the brighter, Morgan Bates with a powerful hit which Max Fry did well to block.

The turning point of the game came on the hour mark, Caio Ifans given a straight red for the hosts and Saints taking full advantage of the resulting free-kick.

Aston Daley's delivery was pushed away by keeper Seager, but only into the path of Okonola-Matthews who tapped home from close range.

Swansea looked to respond but to no avail, a place in the fourth round sealed for Saints in stoppage time via another set-piece routine.

This time it was a corner, Brogan Popham looking to intervene but inadvertently heading past his keeper.

Swansea: Seager, Clarke (Phillips 81), Deacon (Rees-Siso 81), Perry, Popham, I.Jones, Pescatore (Higgins 81), Cook, Morgan Bates, Woodward (Griffith 70), Ifans.

Unused subs: Wright, Higginson, Robinson.

Red cards: Ifans 58.

Saints: Moody, Okonola-Matthews, Dobson-Ventura, Moore, Fry, Sesay, Sillah Dibaga, Daley, Oyekunle, Rohart-Brown, Robinson.

Unused subs: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Martin, Sewell, McMullan, Newman, Gathercole.

Goals: Okonola-Matthews 59, Popham (og) 90+1