Experience the Ultimate 90’s Dance Party at St Mary’s Stadium

Southampton, get ready to turn back the clock and relive the golden era of dance music as Rhythm of the 90’s brings their legendary live show to the Northam Fan Zone on 25th April 2025!

Known as the ultimate 90’s dance band, Rhythm of the 90s is a seven-piece group that has wowed audiences across the UK with their energising performances and festival appearances, including Glastonbury and Victorious. Now they are heading to Southampton for one unforgettable night packed with all the biggest hits of the decade.

From Darude’s "Sandstorm" and Faithless’ "Insomnia" to anthems by Haddaway, Sash, and The Prodigy, Rhythm of the 90’s delivers an energetic set that will have you singing, dancing and reminiscing about the music that defined a generation. Backed by an incredible production team, expect lights, lasers and live visuals for an immersive celebration of 90’s nostalgia.

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss out on your chance to experience this event at Southampton’s iconic venue. Gather your friends, dust off your best 90’s outfit and join us for an unmissable night of music and memories.

Get your Tickets Now