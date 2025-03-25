Experience the Southampton FC Academy Programme

At our Player Development Camps in the Easter Holiday's.

Over a 5-day course, aspiring young players from the local region will get the opportunity to experience the Club’s Academy programme at Stoneham Lane Football Complex.

Players will be graded against our unique six player capabilities along with identifying the players game impact against the club’s performance traits. They will also be involved in match analysis workshops ensuring a fully integrated Academy experience. Boys and girls courses available.

