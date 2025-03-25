Published:
Football Programmes

Experience the Southampton FC Academy Programme

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Marketing/Football Programmes/20240805_SoccerSchool_012_j6oin9

At our Player Development Camps in the Easter Holiday's.

Over a 5-day course, aspiring young players from the local region will get the opportunity to experience the Club’s Academy programme at Stoneham Lane Football Complex.

Players will be graded against our unique six player capabilities along with identifying the players game impact against the club’s performance traits. They will also be involved in match analysis workshops ensuring a fully integrated Academy experience. Boys and girls courses available.

Book Now

Watch the video below to find out more.

Related

2024-25/Marketing/Football Programmes/20241223_SoccerSchool_082_p3gaim

Easter Soccer Schools Selling Fast

Football Programmes
2024-25/Marketing/Football Programmes/CM_saints_residential_soccer_school_embley_046_ubsviu

The Saints Summer Residential is Back

Football Programmes