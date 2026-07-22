Experience the opening home fixtures in Hospitality

The 2026/27 season is almost here, and there's no better way to enjoy the return of matchdays than with Hospitality.

Hospitality is now on sale for our opening two home fixtures at St Mary's, with Saints welcoming Stoke City on Saturday 22nd August at 3pm KO, before hosting Millwall on Saturday 29th August at 3pm.

Whether you're entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a day out with friends and family, our range of Hospitality experiences offers something for every occasion. From premium dining and pitchside views to lively sports bars and contemporary lounges, you can experience matchday in a way that suits you.

Following strong seasonal sales, availability is now limited, so we recommend supporters secure their packages early to avoid disappointment. In particular, our 1885 Lounge has only around 10 tickets remaining per match.

Stoke Hospitality

Packages are available from just £150 per person in the Saints Bar, with a variety of lounges and experiences to choose from across both fixtures.

Millwall Hospitality

Saints Bar | £150pp

Markus Liebherr Lounge | £240pp

Staplewood Lounge | £240pp

Knightwood Lounge | £240pp

1885 Lounge | £300

Executive Boxes | £300

The Halo | £330

Secure your place today and be part of the excitement as Saints return to St Mary's for the new campaign.

To find out more, explore our Hospitality experiences below or get in touch with our team, who will be happy to help you find the perfect package.

Email:[email protected]

Call: 02380 727 768

Stoke Hospitality

Millwall Hospitality