More ways to enjoy Hospitality

Whether you're discovering hospitality for the first time or returning for another memorable matchday, our latest offers make it even better value to enjoy the premium St Mary's experience throughout the season.

From celebrating a special occasion and hosting clients to simply treating yourself to the best seat in the house, there's never been a better time to enjoy matchday Hospitality.

Our Midweek Hospitality Bundle gives you the chance to save up to 40% when you book hospitality for up to six midweek fixtures. The more matches you choose, the more you save, making it the perfect way to enjoy a season of unforgettable evenings at St Mary's.

Midweek Bundle

If you're looking for greater flexibility, our Pick Your Four offer lets you choose any four of our first 11 home league matches and save 20% on your total hospitality package.

Pick Your Four

Prefer to take it one game at a time? Match-by-match hospitality is now on sale for every home fixture, giving you the freedom to secure your place for the matches that matter most.

Match-By-Match

With a range of lounges and experiences available throughout the season, there's never been a better time to book your place at St Mary's.