Experience A Night at the Darts 3 in style – VIP & platinum packages still available

A Night at the Darts is back at St Mary’s for its third installment – and while General Admission is SOLD OUT, fans still have the chance to enjoy an unforgettable evening with our exclusive VIP and Platinum experiences.

With an all-star lineup featuring Michael van Gerwen, Chris Dobey, Vincent van der Voort, and Robert Owen, this promises to be one of Southampton’s most exciting nights of entertainment. And with our premium packages, you’ll be closer than ever to the action.

Platinum – The Ultimate Darts Experience

Intimate Meet & Greet with the players in the pitch-facing Halo Lounge.

Exclusive 9-dart challenge against the pros, with the chance to win the opportunity to play a leg on stage.

Premium private table in the Halo Lounge with a bucket of beers or wine.

One- course pre-event buffet dinner.

Prime table placement for the action in the Northam Fan Zone.

VIP – A Night to Remember

Meet & greet with the players in the Staplewood Lounge.

Exclusive access to the pre-event VIP bar.

Reserved seating in the Northam Fan Zone to take in the action.

This is your chance to enjoy A Night at the Darts in true style – with access to the players, premium hospitality and the best seats in the house.

