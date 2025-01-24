Published:
The Dell

Every Six Nations Game Live at The Dell

We invite you to The Dell to catch all the Six Nations action live!

With an atmosphere second to none, enjoy every thrilling moment of rugby’s biggest tournament while surrounded by fellow fans. To make the experience even better, when you book for food, you’ll receive your first round of Guinness on us!* 

Here is the full Six Nations schedule to plan your visit: 

Round 1:

  • Friday 31st January @8:15pm: France v Wales  

  • Saturday 1st February @2:15pm: Scotland v Italy 

  • Saturday 1st February @4:45pm: Ireland v England 

Round 2:

  • Saturday 8th February @2:15pm: Italy v Wales  

  • Saturday 8th February @4:45pm: England v France 

  • Sunday 9th February @3pm: Scotland v Ireland  

Round 3:

  • Saturday 22nd February @2:15pm: Wales v Ireland  

  • Saturday 22nd February @4:45pm: England v Scotland  

  • Sunday 23rd February @3pm: Italy v France   

Round 4:

  • Saturday 8th March @2:15pm: Ireland v France  

  • Saturday 8th March @4:45pm: Scotland v Wales  

  • Sunday 9th March @3pm: England v Italy 

Round 5:

  • Saturday 15th March @2:15pm: Italy v Ireland  

  • Saturday 15th March @4:45pm: Wales v England  

  • Saturday 15th March @8pm: France v Scotland  

Don’t miss a single try, tackle, or triumph! Book your spot now to secure the best seats, indulge in delicious food, and kick things off with a complimentary pint of Guinness. Let’s make The Dell your go-to Six Nations destination this year! Come on down and cheer your team to glory. 

*Only applies to food bookings of tables six and under. Does not apply on matchdays.

