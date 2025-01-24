Every Six Nations Game Live at The Dell

We invite you to The Dell to catch all the Six Nations action live!

With an atmosphere second to none, enjoy every thrilling moment of rugby’s biggest tournament while surrounded by fellow fans. To make the experience even better, when you book for food, you’ll receive your first round of Guinness on us!*

Here is the full Six Nations schedule to plan your visit:

Round 1:

Friday 31st January @8:15pm: France v Wales

Saturday 1st February @2:15pm: Scotland v Italy

Saturday 1st February @4:45pm: Ireland v England

Round 2:

Saturday 8th February @2:15pm: Italy v Wales

Saturday 8th February @4:45pm: England v France

Sunday 9th February @3pm: Scotland v Ireland

Round 3:

Saturday 22nd February @2:15pm: Wales v Ireland

Saturday 22nd February @4:45pm: England v Scotland

Sunday 23rd February @3pm: Italy v France

Round 4:

Saturday 8th March @2:15pm: Ireland v France

Saturday 8th March @4:45pm: Scotland v Wales

Sunday 9th March @3pm: England v Italy

Round 5:

Saturday 15th March @2:15pm: Italy v Ireland

Saturday 15th March @4:45pm: Wales v England

Saturday 15th March @8pm: France v Scotland

Don’t miss a single try, tackle, or triumph! Book your spot now to secure the best seats, indulge in delicious food, and kick things off with a complimentary pint of Guinness. Let’s make The Dell your go-to Six Nations destination this year! Come on down and cheer your team to glory.

*Only applies to food bookings of tables six and under. Does not apply on matchdays.