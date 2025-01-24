Every Six Nations Game Live at The Dell
We invite you to The Dell to catch all the Six Nations action live!
With an atmosphere second to none, enjoy every thrilling moment of rugby’s biggest tournament while surrounded by fellow fans. To make the experience even better, when you book for food, you’ll receive your first round of Guinness on us!*
Here is the full Six Nations schedule to plan your visit:
Round 1:
Friday 31st January @8:15pm: France v Wales
Saturday 1st February @2:15pm: Scotland v Italy
Saturday 1st February @4:45pm: Ireland v England
Round 2:
Saturday 8th February @2:15pm: Italy v Wales
Saturday 8th February @4:45pm: England v France
Sunday 9th February @3pm: Scotland v Ireland
Round 3:
Saturday 22nd February @2:15pm: Wales v Ireland
Saturday 22nd February @4:45pm: England v Scotland
Sunday 23rd February @3pm: Italy v France
Round 4:
Saturday 8th March @2:15pm: Ireland v France
Saturday 8th March @4:45pm: Scotland v Wales
Sunday 9th March @3pm: England v Italy
Round 5:
Saturday 15th March @2:15pm: Italy v Ireland
Saturday 15th March @4:45pm: Wales v England
Saturday 15th March @8pm: France v Scotland
Don’t miss a single try, tackle, or triumph! Book your spot now to secure the best seats, indulge in delicious food, and kick things off with a complimentary pint of Guinness. Let’s make The Dell your go-to Six Nations destination this year! Come on down and cheer your team to glory.
Book Now