Our Men's First Team trip to Everton for the final game at Goodison Park has been given a new kick-off time.

The trip to Merseyside remains on Sunday 18th May, but the game will now be kicking off against the Toffees at Midday BST, live on TNT Sports.

Saints have received the maximum allocation of 2,976 tickets for the Premier League clash, with tickets due to go on sale to eligible Season Ticket holders next week.