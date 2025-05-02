End of Season Sale: Get up to 50% Off Kits

Our end of season sale has kicked off online and in-store, make the most of our discounts and grab a bargain.

The end of season sale has officially landed. With up to 50% off kit and training wear, there hasn't been a better time to visit us in-store or online.

Discounts include...

50% off all Training, Travel & Puma King ranges

20% off Home & Third shirts

50% off Away shirts

You'll want to make the most of the discounts whilst stocks last, as we have limited sizes across our kit and training ranges. So don't hang about, shop online or in-store today!

Our store at St Mary's Stadium is open Thursday 12pm - 7pm, Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 10am - 4pm. Find full details on our opening times here.

Or visit our online store below to shop without leaving the comfort of your home.

Shop Now