Emma Harries joins Women's ranks

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of England youth international Emma Harries, after her departure from Barclays WSL side West Ham.

The 23-year-old striker arrives on the south coast as Saints’ second summer signing, with 60 WSL appearances to her name already in her young career.

After starting her career with Reading, she rose through the ranks and made her debut with the club - a top tier side at the time - at just 18-years-old.

She featured in three WSL campaigns with the Royals before she earned a move to West Ham United in 2023, where she scored on her full debut for the club in the Women’s League Cup.

Harries has also been capped at Under-17 and Under-23 level for England, becoming the latest young Lioness to join Southampton.

“I would say I’m very hard-working, on and off the ball.” the attacking arrival explained in her first interview.

“I like to run in behind, I’m very fast and powerful, I always give 110% so I can definitely promise the Saints fans that.

“Hopefully we can create some really good memories together this year.”