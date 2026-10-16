Tonda Eckert has another award for his collection after ending Southampton’s 21-year wait for a home win over local rivals Portsmouth.

The head coach has won the Utilita Manager of the Week prize in recognition of 10-man Saints’ gutsy south coast derby triumph.

Eckert, who won the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award three months running towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign, now has his first prize of the new season.

Saints will put their perfect home record on the line once more when Bolton visit St Mary’s on Saturday (3pm BST), with Eckert’s side eyeing a sixth successive Championship victory on home soil at the start of the current campaign.

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