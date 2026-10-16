How to watch Saints vs Bolton

Bolton Wanderers visit St Mary's on Saturday 17th October for a 3pm KO. Tickets are still available, but for our international supporters you can follow the action on Saints Play.

Tickets are still available starting from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bolton Tickets

Live on Saints Play

Supporters outside of the UK* can watch the game live on Saints Play with a video pass available for the match for just £10.

Video Passes

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

*Saints Play video passes are unavailable in the following territories: United Kingdom

Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark.