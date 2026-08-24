Eckert hints at changes but insists "we play to win"

Tonda Eckert hinted there will be changes to his side ahead of Southampton’s Carabao Cup second round tie against West Ham, but insists Saints will play to win.

It’s been the head coach’s mantra ever since his appointment last November, with Saints not only climbing from 21st to fourth in the Championship last term but also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, defeating Premier League sides Fulham and Arsenal along the way.

Eckert’s first Carabao Cup tie at the helm produced a 2-0 win at Colchester in the first round, a game for which he named a strong and experienced starting line-up.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Stoke, the boss said his players will need to be assessed before he decides who will feature from the start against the Hammers.

“We play to win every single game, independent of the competition, so we make sure that we put in a good performance on Tuesday,” Eckert said.

“There are a couple of boys who left everything on the pitch today – let’s see how they are tomorrow. We have a couple of days to recover, and then it will be a decision that we make on Monday.

“It’s been the first 90 today for Finn Azaz, for Woody (Nathan Wood) in a couple of weeks, Cyle [Larin] has been pushing minutes, Tom [Fellows] was on the pitch for a long time, Kuryu [Matsuki] was on the pitch for a long time, Flynn Downes at the moment is so important for us.

“We need to see. That doesn’t mean that they don’t get minutes. I’m not sure they will all start, but let’s see.”

Recently relegated from the Premier League, West Ham were the pre-season favourites for the Championship title, but have so far taken just a single point from their opening two league outings.

“There is no doubt about the quality they have in the team, but you have seen with the results that it’s not easy,” Eckert added. “This league is not easy, and having a good squad doesn’t mean you win football games.

“I’m very excited to get an impression of that on Tuesday, but no doubt that there is a very good team that we will be facing.”