Eckert grateful for family feel

Tonda Eckert has thanked the Southampton fans for their unwavering support through a “very challenging” summer, believing adversity has brought the club closer than ever.

The head coach has been reflecting on the highs of his side’s 21-match unbeaten run and his partner giving birth to their first child, but also the significant low of seeing Saints expelled from the play-offs in the days leading up to the Wembley final.

Eckert had already heaped praise on the fans who travelled to Germany to watch Saints in pre-season action, and says he has been touched by their interactions in and around the city of Southampton.

“The summer? It’s not a secret that the first weeks were very challenging, not just for me but for all of us – the whole football club,” he said.

“It’s the first child, so it changes everything. I think it’s the most important thing always, in the good and bad times, to have people close to you. It’s not just been the family. I really think that the whole football club has been great with me over the summer.

“Obviously in the moment when the decision came through [from the EFL] there were lots of emotions, understandably. I think we have found a way over the weeks to look ahead, and a big thank you goes to the supporters and everyone involved in the football club.

“I came back [to Southampton] before pre-season started. Every now and then you go out in Winchester for dinner, or you’re in Southampton. I was at LEVEL1 and the conversations have been excellent so far.

“We can’t deny that it’s been a tough time for us and there are big challenges ahead for the next season, but I feel that the club has come a lot closer over the last month. We’re definitely going to need that for the challenges that are ahead of us.”

Without a home friendly this summer, and with away games at Colchester in the Carabao Cup first round and Watford on the Sky Bet Championship’s opening weekend, Eckert is already looking forward to returning to St Mary’s against Stoke on Saturday 22nd August (3pm BST).

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“I think it’s a place where it’s tough to come to – I don’t think there are many teams that are going to enjoy coming to St Mary’s,” he added, again highlighting the importance of the Saints support.

“The stadium has been buzzing towards the end of the season. It’s nice to see how much energy this football club can create, but the first bit always comes down to us and what we do on the pitch.

“I’m very confident that we will do everything on the pitch to make the supporters proud again. If we have the same unity that we had last year, I think it’s going to be a fortress for next season.”

Our Saturday home fixtures against Stoke, Millwall and Bristol City remain 3pm kick-offs following TV selections. Hospitality packages are available now for all of our home games throughout the season.

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