2026/27 BBC Radio Solent Fans' Forum

Join us for our annual BBC Radio Solent Fans' Forum at St Mary's Stadium, on Thursday 6th August from 6-7pm.

Men's First-Team Manager Tonda Eckert, CEO Phil Parsons and Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors will all be on the panel to answer all your questions on a range of topics relating to the club.

Adam Blackmore from BBC Radio Solent will be hosting the event, and a limited number of tickets are now available for Season Ticket Holders and Members on a first-come-first-served basis via our ticket site. You'll be asked to make a £5 donation to the Saints Foundation in exchange for your ticket.

Date: Thursday 6th August Time: 6-7pm (Doors open at 5.30pm)

Venue: Mick Channon Suite, St Mary's Stadium

Host: Adam Blackmore

Tickets: Click here