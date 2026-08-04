Eckert: Dobbin can be "a massive player" for Saints

Tonda Eckert believes summer signing Lewis Dobbin will be “a massive player” for Southampton next season.

The 23-year-old attacker has made an instant impression in pre-season, scoring on his debut at Eastleigh before adding further goals in Germany against SC Paderborn and SC Preuẞen Münster, and an assist for Damion Downs’ winner against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Eckert, who has also secured permanent deals for Daniel Peretz and Cyle Larin, has been encouraged by the early performances of his new addition.

“I think he’s going to be a massive player for us next season,” Eckert said. “I think he’s shown last year that the closer you get him to goal he is able to make things happen.

“I think he’s settled in very quickly with his teammates. There’s a couple that he knew from before, which obviously helps, and he’s a very open character too, which makes it easy to integrate quickly.

“The most important thing is to deliver on the pitch. He has shown what he’s capable of doing, and I think we will have lots of joy with him in the next year.”

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