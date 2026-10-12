Tonda Eckert hailed south coast derby match-winner James Bree after the defender’s first-half strike secured Saints’ first league victory over Portsmouth since 2005.

The goal represented a full circle moment for Bree, who was recalled from his loan spell at Charlton by Eckert in January just in time to start Saints’ last derby, a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

The right-back has been a virtual ever-present ever since, including every minute of every league game this season, and committed his long-term future to the club by signing a three-year deal in June.

“I couldn’t be happier that he signed his contract in the summer and decided to stay with us for longer,” Eckert said, speaking after Saints’ derby triumph.

“He’s a player you can always trust and rely on. Even today, I think he didn’t have the best vision towards the end of the game, but he fought and he had some very important one v ones towards the end down our side.

“We’ve prepped all week to make sure we get him forward a little bit more than the last games, so all credit to him for the goal and the performance.

“It’s an excellent ball from Finn Azaz, a great finish, and I’m happy it worked.”

Looking comfortable in the first period after Bree’s 20th-minute deadlock-breaker, Saints faced an uphill task following the dismissal of Cameron Bragg for a second bookable offence shortly before half time, but held firm for their first Championship clean sheet of the campaign.

Local Academy graduate Bragg was one of two players brought into the starting line-up by Eckert, along with captain Jack Stephens, and the head coach was quick to offer his support to the youngster as he left the field.

“You play games on a tactical level, but you also play them on an emotional one,” Eckert said of his team selection.

“I trust every player that we have in the squad, so I think we could’ve chosen any line-up today and had full confidence in the boys on the pitch.

“I ask him (Bragg) to get on the ball, always. He never shies away from the ball – if that is 90,000 at Wembley, if that is the south coast derby at home.

“It just happens in some moments. Maybe the touch is a little bit too long, and I take that on me.

“Even if you don’t want it to, I think he has given us a moment that couldn’t have been any better, so we will take that and move forward, no issues.”