James Bree declared his match-winning moment in the south coast derby “an unbelievable feeling” as Southampton took three points from Portsmouth for the first time since 2005.

The right-back scored the only goal of the game in the 20th minute, racing on to a delightful pass over the top of the Portsmouth defence from Finn Azaz to score via the inside of the far post.

Bree felt Saints were comfortable in the game at that point, but the 44th-minute dismissal of Cameron Bragg for a second bookable offence gave Pompey a lifeline, ensuring the hosts would have to dig deep for a historic victory.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling, I’ve just watched the goal back,” the goalscorer reflected. “But the way that we did it as well, obviously being unfortunate to be a man down, and holding on for a clean sheet made it even more special.

“For me personally, for my goal to be the winner, and for the team, because we spoke about it over the break – adding clean sheets to our game and being more solid at the back.

“There’s no better way to do that, especially down to 10 men the boys dug in unbelievably. It’s just a massive win for the club.”

Bree’s Saints future had been in doubt prior to the last south coast derby, but the defender was recalled from his loan spell at Charlton to play at Fratton Park in January and has been a mainstay in Tonda Eckert’s side ever since.

The 28-year-old scored his first goal since signing a new three-year deal at St Mary’s in the summer, revealing the head coach had encouraged him to break into the box more often in the weeks leading up to the derby.

“It’s been a weird one because obviously we had the long break and then straight into the derby, so we had plenty of time to prep,” he continued.

“The gaffer spoke about getting more bodies into the box, and for me personally, so that was something I was focusing on.

“When you clock eyes with Finn, he’s got the quality, so it’s all about the pass, but getting in those positions is something the boys are trying to add to their game.

“I just had to focus on my first touch and then swung my left foot at it, but luckily it went in. Finn’s pass was unbelievable, it was a great ball.”