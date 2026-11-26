Tonda Eckert had some positive team news ahead of Southampton’s clash with Middlesbrough on Friday night. (8pm GMT).

Speaking before an enticing Friday night clash against the league leaders from the North East, Eckert kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed on player availability.

"Players have come through [the week] and we will have some additions back in the squad tomorrow." was the assessment of Saints' Head Coach at Staplewood.

Saints had made six changes for their midweek trip to Sheffield United, after a previous six alterations against Derby a few days earlier, with squad depth proving crucial in the build up to a third game in six days.

Cyle Larin made a goalscoring return at St Mary's last weekend whilst another recent absentee, James Bree, was introduced off the bench in midweek to signal their respective returns to fitness.