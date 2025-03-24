Easter Soccer Schools Selling Fast

There's limited places left on our Easter Soccer Schools, get involved before Easter starts!

Is there a better way for your football-mad youngster to send their Easter Holiday?

At venues across Hampshire, including our Staplewood Soccer Schools, there's never been a more perfect time to get your 5-13 year old out and playing football with FA accredited coaches.

Our courses include...

Players added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Matches and mini tournaments.

The chance to win signed merch.

An experience geared towards fun and excitement.

We're running mixed and girls-only sessions, meaning any child can get involved in our Saints Soccer Schools and improve their footballing skills over the school holidays.

You can read more about our Soccer Schools and book via the links below. Hurry though, as spaces are filling fast.

