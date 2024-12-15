The latest episode of Early Doors is now live!

Our new show, hosted by Tom Deacon and Saints legend Matt Le Tissier, returns ahead of the meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, as the guys are joined by guests Mark Dennis and Joe Aribo.

Matt will also be speaking with Saints owner Dragan Šolak and taking on a couple of big names on the golf course in the inaugural M.L.Tee Challenge, while his knowledge will be put to the test against the fans in the latest edition of Taking on Le Tiss.

Elsewhere, our Under-9s will be looking to defend their Quickfire Crossbar title against club partner Bargate Homes, and City of Southampton Sunday League side Montfort FC will be aiming to win a donation from the club for Saints Foundation, in The P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

The guys will also be looking back on some great memories against Tottenham throughout the show.

