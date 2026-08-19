Early Doors is back for season three, with episode one seeing Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon by Saints' all-time record appearance holder, Terry Paine!

Featuring 816 times for the club, Paine shares memories from his time in red and white, as well as revealing he was once backup goalkeeper for England!

Elsewhere, Tom and Matt discuss Saints' all new kits for 2026-27 as they present from the Saints Megastore at St Mary's.

The new series gets under way this Thursday (20th August), and you can watch on our official website and app, as well as on YouTube:

• YouTube• Saints App