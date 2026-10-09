Dylan Moody joins AFC Totton on loan

Academy goalkeeper Dylan Moody has joined local non-league side AFC Totton on a short-term loan.

The 18-year-old will embark on the first senior loan move of his career, as he joins the National League South side on a 28-day loan deal.

Academy Manager Olly Lancashire commented, "this is a great opportunity for Dylan to build on his very good start to the season with our Under-21s and, more recently, England Under-19s. His first loan spell in senior football is an important step in his development as a young goalkeeper and our plan was for him to take that step before Christmas, so we are grateful to Scott and Dave at Totton for providing this opportunity."

The club wishes Dylan the best during his time at the Snows Stadium, and look forward to following his progress.