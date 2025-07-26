Off the bench against Espanyol to mark his debut with a goal, Damion Downs is raring to start go in red and white.

The American striker, who only linked up with the squad on Monday, was given a thirty-minute cameo by Will Still, scoring in stoppage time with a clinical first-time strike.

“It was a nice experience, scoring as a striker is the most nice thing you can do, so it was a great experience.

“The staff are great, teammates are great and everyone around the whole team is just great and it’s been a great experience, everyone’s been very welcoming so far and I’m really looking forward to more.”

Off to the perfect start in front of goal, Downs is looking forward to the opening game against Wrexham in a fortnight’s time and a first outing at St Mary’s next weekend when Brighton visit for a final friendly.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Obviously only two weeks left and ready to go at this point. I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans and everybody and I'm just happy to be here and really looking forward to it."

