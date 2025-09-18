Published:
Men's Team

Downes a doubt for Hull

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Matchdays/20250914 Southampton vs Portsmouth/CM_Southampton_v_Portsmouth_063_bu7quk

Flynn Downes is a doubt for Saturday’s Championship trip to Hull City.

The midfielder, who missed August’s trip to Watford through illness, is struggling once again as Saints prepare to head north.

“We’re struggling with his illness levels at the moment,” Will Still said. “His immune system isn’t quite right, so he didn’t train today and didn’t feel great yesterday either.”

Elsewhere, striker Cameron Archer has a hamstring complaint with Welington also still ruled out with an ankle injury.

“Cam had a sore hamstring yesterday. I think he should be alright, he was back out on the pitch today doing adapted stuff but felt a tight hamstring yesterday. Welly is still working his way back.”

Related

2025-26/Early Doors/Rickie_Lambert_West_Brom_nylbmt

Early Doors: Rickie Lambert joins this week's show

Club
2025-26/Miscellaneous/Southampton_Vs_Portsmouth-71_mttgh6

Soon at St Mary's: Middlesbrough (H)

Ticketing