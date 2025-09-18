Flynn Downes is a doubt for Saturday’s Championship trip to Hull City.

The midfielder, who missed August’s trip to Watford through illness, is struggling once again as Saints prepare to head north.

“We’re struggling with his illness levels at the moment,” Will Still said. “His immune system isn’t quite right, so he didn’t train today and didn’t feel great yesterday either.”

Elsewhere, striker Cameron Archer has a hamstring complaint with Welington also still ruled out with an ankle injury.

“Cam had a sore hamstring yesterday. I think he should be alright, he was back out on the pitch today doing adapted stuff but felt a tight hamstring yesterday. Welly is still working his way back.”