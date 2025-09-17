Saints legend Rickie Lambert is the special guest on our latest edition of Early Doors!

Lambert joins another iconic number seven, Matt Le Tissier, and fellow host Tom Deacon to look back on some of his best memories from his incredible time with the club.

There’s also a quick recap of Sunday’s south coast derby, while Matt faces off against the fans once again in Taking On Le Tiss.

The new episode of the show is out on Thursday, and you can watch or listen on any of the following platforms:



• YouTube• Facebook• Saints App• Spotify• Apple Podcasts