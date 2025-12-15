Doncaster date confirmed

Southampton’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie at Doncaster will be a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday 10th January 2026.

The game will be the first ever cup tie between the clubs, and Saints’ first visit to the Eco-Power Stadium since the 2011/12 Championship promotion-winning campaign.

Doncaster are currently 20th in League One, hovering outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ticket information for the tie will be confirmed on Tuesday 16th December, with the first phase of sales beginning from Thursday 18th December.

